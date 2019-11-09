CLOSE
Entertainment News
Instagram To Test Hiding ‘Likes’ Beginning Next Week

We knew it was coming but Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri confirmed that the platform is set to begin a test that will start hiding likes for US audiences beginning next week.

Instagram wants to be the safest place on the Internet compared to other social platforms such as Facebook and Twitter, along with algorithms and filters to remove offensive or divisive comments or pictures, according to WIRED.

Facebook, YouTube and Twitter have all tested out features in regards to removing metrics regarding engagement from their platforms. In al, social media researchers have made it clear that when users cater their content to whatever brings out the most controversy or outrage, it creates an environment where healthy conversations and engagement is almost impossible to have.

We’ll see how Instagram users react to the likes disappearing when the test begins.

Instagram To Test Hiding 'Likes' Beginning Next Week was originally published on theboxhouston.com

