Swae Lee Talks Loving His Pet Monkeys, Favorite Features, Remaining True To Himself & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Swae Lee can recall the days he had to be fresh in Wal-Mart clothes and more. With his star rising every day now, Swae kicks it with Keisha Nicole inside the Houston BMW Studios and discusses some of his favorite features, his “Won’t Be Late” record with Drake, the petition he has going in order to keep his pet monkeys despite DHS trying to take them away from him, his desire to reclaim his spider monkey, how he’s remained humble throughout everything and more!

