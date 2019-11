Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

What happens when a club books, you to perform, then doesn’t reserve you a parking spot. Gucci Mane had to learn the hard way. Press play for the details on the reasoning for his Ferrari‘s damage.

Pskillz (@PskillzFlo)