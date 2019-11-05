The #DeeList: Top 5 Reasons to Vote

Today is Election Day, and if you’re questioning whether or not you should exercise your right..here are some reasons you should.

5. We Haven’t Proved These Votes Don’t Count

Now we all know the presidential vote doesn’t…nevermind. But on a local level, there’s no electoral college. So go exercise your right…just in case it matters.

4. You’ll Feel Smart

Imagine going somewhere with your political friends, and you can actually contribute to the conversation. “Yea, I agree with Prop 9, because it’ll help the community…” Get you some fake glasses to feel real smart…AFTER you vote.

3. So You Can Continue to Complain

You know what they say: if you don’t vote, you can’t complain. How you mad at the prosecutor that locked up your cousin, but you voted for em?? You out here picking names that sound cute, instead of knowing where they stand?? Use Google for something other than porn, then go vote.

2. Because it’s Not Hard

They changed it to where you can vote anywhere in your county. You don’t have to go to a certain poll location. So now traffic won’t stop you. So quit being lazy.

1. Because People Marched for It

Imagine being beat for learning to read, only to read that you have no control over who’s running your neighborhood. If you don’t wanna live in a city where judges hug murderers…go vote.

