Jermaine Whitehead Cut By Cleveland Browns After Threatening To Kill A Fan on Twitter

The Cleveland Brown have announced that they are cutting 26-year-old safety, Jermaine Whitehead. Following the Browns 24-19 defeat at the hands of the Denver Broncos, the safety took to Twitter to address fans who were pestering him about being trucked by Broncos Tight End Noah Fant.

>”Imma kill you b-tch … that’s on blood,” he tweeted at one user.

When one fan told him to give a time and place to meet up, Whitehead tweeted the address to the Cleveland Browns facility. Following the threat to kill someone, Twitter immediately suspended his account.Upon notification of what had happened, the Browns immediately issued a statement. Jermaine Whitehead’s social media posts following today’s game were totally unacceptable and highly inappropriate,” a Browns spokesperson said.

“We immediately spoke with Jermaine upon learning of these comments. The Browns in no way condone that type of language or behavior. This matter will be further addressed internally.”

Whitehead appeared to have apologized for his play on the field but didn’t really seem to apologize for his random tirade on Twitter.”I do apologize for my performance, but having a broke hand and a strong fear of letting my team down is my downfall, whatever happens happens. Ain trippin. They probably gone still talk crazy but this me getting smoke off my chest. I don’t need one like.. this from me to me! Keep ya head up homie, can’t nobody f*ck with you. I dare em to try.”

Perhaps Jermaine is frustrated with how the Browns season is going, they have now lost 4 straight games, and are just 2-6 despite having lofty expectations coming into this season.

 

