John Witherspoon Gone Too Soon

The Legend, the comedian, the actor, Craig’s daddy the one and only John WitherSpooon has passed at the age of 77. According to his official twitter account .”It is with deep sadness we have to tweet this, but our husband & father John Witherspoon has passed away”. – via his official twitter account. Press play for a live recap from Willie D.

P-skillz @PskillzFlo