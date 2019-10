Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions

The wait is over, Chance The Rapper , Made in TYO & Da Baby have shook up the internet, with the three day earlier 9 second teaser clip last Friday morning. But now press play and see if you can spot at least two of the DFW’s top dancers @Iameily & @iamalexus holding it down with the cameo appearance.

Pskillz (@PskillzFlo)