SNL loved Chance the rapper so much the first time, they asked him if he could do it again, and he didn’t dissapoint. From his monologue to his skits and his performances, Chance did it all!

Chance the Rapper, Kyle Mooney, and Ego Nwodim, October 2019 (Rosalind O’Connor/NBC)

He performed “Zanies and Fools” and “Handsome” from his ‘The Big Day’ album and even surprised everyone when special guest Megan Thee Stallion popped onstage to perform her part of their collabo “Handsome.”

