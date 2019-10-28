YG pulls audience member off stage for refusing to say “F*** Donald Trump”

While performing at the Mala Luna Music Festival in San Antonio, TX this Saturday (Oct. 26), YG pulled an audience member on stage, only to then kick him off in an awkward encounter.

As the fan walks onstage, he’s met with boos and cheers from the audience.

“I spotted you out in the crowd, I asked you if you f**k with Donald Trump, you said you don’t know,” YG said to the festival attendee. “So since you don’t know, I need you to make up your mind tonight. I want you to state your name, ‘cause I know your mama, your daddy, your grandmama, your grandfather is watching, I want you to state your name and yell out, ‘F**k Donald Trump.’”

When the fan shakes his head in refusal, YG asks him, “No you won’t? Get his a** out of here! He a Donald Trump supporter, get his a** out of here!” and pushes him toward security to escort him offstage.

