Tom Brady Leaving The Patriots After The 2019-20 Season Is Becoming A Real Possibility

Adam Schefter shocked a lot of people when he reported that there is a strong chance of Brady leaving the New England Patriots this upcoming off season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter believes Tom Brady is setting himself up to leave the Patriots after this season pic.twitter.com/lqBsTVHqhY — gifdsports (@gifdsports) October 22, 2019

Brady made sure to take time to reiterate that he loved the franchise, but admitted to WEEI, that “one day I will wake up and I will feel like, ‘ok, that will be enough.’ When that day comes, that day comes. I don’t know if it will be after this year. I don’t know if it will be five years from now. I don’t have to determine those things right now, either.

“If he’s selling his home and his trainer is selling his home and he’s voiding his contract, what does that tell you?” Schefter said on the set of “Monday Night Football” ahead of New England’s (expected) 33-0 victory over the New York Jets.

Schefter is one of the most plugged in people in the sports world, amongst all spots, and he knows some of the biggest secrets in all of the NFL. It’s also not often Schefter reports something that isn’t true.

So when Schefter essentially doubled down on the possibilities of Brady leaving the Patriots following this season, it got a lot of people’s attention.

“There are three options,” Schefter said. “He’s either staying in New England, he’s retiring or he’s going to go play somewhere else. I would think of those three, that staying in New England — to me — would seem like the least likely option of the three, but we’ll see.”

"He's either staying in New England, he's retiring or he's going to play somewhere else. … Staying in New England to me, would seem like the least likely option of the three."@AdamSchefter just blew Greeny's mind about Tom Brady 🤯 pic.twitter.com/MOf211UaC6 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) October 24, 2019

The panelist look shocked and understandably so. Brady has spent his entire 19 year career with the New England Patriots and it was assumed he would end his career in New England.

However, there have been reports dating back to when Brady was suspended in 2016 for Deflategate, that there has been tension between Belichick and Brady over a myriad of issues. The most notable issue is the handling of quarterbacks behind Brady, namely Jimmy Garoppolo, and Jacoby Brissett, the two quarterbacks who replaced Brady during his suspension. Another issue that has been reported is Tom Brady’s trainer Alex Guerrero and just how much access should he be granted to team facilities and other players on the team outside of Brady.

Whatever the issues may be, reports of a break up of possibly the greatest coaching qb combo in the history of the NFL is certainly not going to go quietly. Expect more on this front in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, the Patriots are doing Patriot things, they’re 7-0 and looking well on their way to ANOTHER Super Bowl appearance.

Tom Brady Leaving The Patriots After The 2019-20 Season Is Becoming A Real Possibility was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: