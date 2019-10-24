CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Jesse Williams Joins Final Season Of ‘Power’ As LaKeisha’s Ex

The Paley Center For Media's 34th Annual PaleyFest Los Angeles - 'Grey's Anatomy' - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

The events of the last episode of Power have created a new character just in time for the show’s final episodes.

Jesse Williams, he of Grey’s Anatomy fame is set to play Kadeem, the ex of LaLa Anthony’s Lakeisha Grant. He’s also the father of her son, Cash and more than likely will be seeking revenge for his exes’ death.

Williams’ tenure on the show is a one-episode guest appearance according to Entertainment Weekly as he’ll appear alongside Tommy dealing with the fallout from Keisha’s death.

Are you looking forward to watching Jesse join the cast? Are you going to watch Power to find out what finally happens to the Queens Child Project? Gotta tune in to find out!

RELATED: ‘Power’ Recap: Tasha’s Questionable Parenting Decision Might Actually Work

RELATED: Watch: Jesse Williams Talks Why It Was Important For Him To Make His New App, BLeBRiTY

RELATED: Jesse Williams Finally Opens Up About His Divorce On Jay-Z’s ‘Footnotes’

Jesse Williams Joins Final Season Of ‘Power’ As LaKeisha’s Ex  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Jesse Williams Joins Final Season Of ‘Power’ As…
 9 hours ago
10.24.19
Jessie Williams Hanging Up Doctor’s Coat For Neck…
 1 day ago
10.24.19
Popeyes To Hire More Employees To Deal With…
 1 day ago
10.23.19
Tank’s Comments About Men Having Oral Sex With…
 1 day ago
10.24.19
Sneaky Nuptials: 6 Celebs Who Secretly Tied The…
 1 day ago
10.24.19
Eagles Fletcher Cox Used Shotgun To Prevent Burglary
 1 day ago
10.24.19
5 Lit HBCU Dance Squads That Make Every…
 1 day ago
10.24.19
Seductive Savage: 7 Times We Wanted An R&B…
 2 days ago
10.22.19
9 items
Tracee Ellis Ross As Queen Latifah & Marsai…
 3 days ago
10.22.19
Mary J. Blige, Marlon Wayans And More Added…
 3 days ago
10.21.19
Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer Wants Attempted Murder Charges…
 3 days ago
10.21.19
Devon Franklin And Cedric The Entertainer Will Produce…
 3 days ago
10.21.19
Lori Harvey Reportedly Arrested For Hit And Run…
 3 days ago
10.21.19
Werk! Michelle Obama’s Six-Pack Pic Basically Broke Instagram!
 4 days ago
10.21.19
Shaquille O’Neal Provides Family Of 12-Year-Old Paralyzed In…
 4 days ago
10.21.19
Issa Rae Joins Forces With Atlantic Records To…
 4 days ago
10.21.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close