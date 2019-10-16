Singer Arin Ray is enjoying some success with the release of this single “Change” with Kehlani. The Cincinnati-Born singer is on the rise and it’s only the beginning.

Now, with his debut album on the way, Arin sits down with Voices to break down what’s next for him. He also breaks down how legendary singer/songwriter

More Episodes Of “Voices.”

Voices: SiR “Chasing Summer”

Voices: Samm Henshaw’s Sound Experiments Leads Us To Church

Voices: Rotimi “Walk With Me”

Voices: Arin Ray “Learning From Babyface” was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: