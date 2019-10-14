CLOSE
Sports
HomeSports

Why Tom Brady Says He Won’t Lobby For Gronk To Come Out Of Retirement

Super Bowl LI - New England Patriots v Atlanta Falcons

Source: Larry Busacca / Getty

Rob Gronkowski started his new role as an analyst on Thursday Night Football with Fox. So of course he briefly touched on the topic of him returning to the football field one day.

Gronkowski, who is affectionately known as Gronk, said that he would have to be feeling it “big time,” in order for him to return to the gridiron. Gronk spoke to Adam Schefter recently in a podcast which he specified that he is happy in his current state, and returning to football would have to make him as happy as his current life is making him.

Many people think if Tom Brady just made a plea for Gronk to return, it would tip the scales in favor of Gronk coming back, but Brady has made it known it’s not within him to lobby for those things.

“Look, I love that guy. I am so happy that he’s enjoying his time. I am happy that he’s enjoying his life.” Brady said to WEEI Sports Radio Network. “He seems to really be doing a lot of great things. He knows how I feel about him. I want what is best for him. He’s the only person that can make those decisions. I don’t lobby for those things. I have a great relationship with him. He has given actually a hell of a lot to our team already over the course of a long period of time, and I think people should be very appreciative for what he’s brought to the team and what he’s brought to the region. I think he’s a very special guy. He’s just in a different phase of his life.”

There have also been beliefs that Gronk might return to the Patriots once they get close to the playoffs, to avoid the grueling regular season schedule. But as reports keep coming out that Gronk is happy in his current life, that seems less and less likely.

Why Tom Brady Says He Won’t Lobby For Gronk To Come Out Of Retirement  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Dope Boy Ra Breaks Down Dope Sells Itself…
 14 hours ago
10.15.19
Puuurrrfect: Zoe Kravitz To Play Catwoman In Upcoming…
 21 hours ago
10.15.19
New Music Alert! Lauryn Hill To Release Her…
 1 day ago
10.15.19
Safaree & Erica Mena Reveal Baby’s Gender With…
 1 day ago
10.15.19
Harvard University To Honor Queen Latifah
 2 days ago
10.14.19
‘Power’ Recap: Keisha Makes A “Deal With The…
 2 days ago
10.14.19
12-Year-Old Flint Activist Raises Over $130K For Water…
 3 days ago
10.14.19
Entrepreneur Launches Coupon Platform To Support Black-Owned Businesses
 3 days ago
10.14.19
Former NFL Player DeAngelo Williams Funds 500 Mammograms
 3 days ago
10.14.19
Will Smith Developing A ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’…
 5 days ago
10.10.19
Will Smith Developing A ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’…
 5 days ago
10.10.19
6ix9ine Reportedly Signs $10M Record Deal From Prison
 5 days ago
10.10.19
Prince Harry Shares A Powerful Message For #WorldMentalHealthDay…
 5 days ago
10.10.19
Ice-T Joins Criticism Of ‘New Jack City’ Sequel…
 6 days ago
10.10.19
15 items
BET Hip Hop Awards ’19: Performances, Winners, Cyphers…
 7 days ago
10.08.19
Oh No! $750,000 Worth Of Jewelry Stolen From…
 7 days ago
10.09.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close