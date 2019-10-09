CLOSE
Music
HomeMusic

Chance The Rapper Talks What It’s Like Getting Calls From President Obama & Jay-Z

You can check out the entire ride to work below.

2019 BET Hip Hop Awards - Show

Source: Carmen Mandato / Getty

It’s no secret that Chance The Rapper’s celebrity has netted him an elite network — more than some other celebs. His father used to work for Barack Obama in the White House and while he served as a Senator in Illinois.

Chance admitted he isn’t best friends with Obama, and that he doesn’t have his phone number or anything/ But he did mention that he could reach out to someone who would be able to have Obama call him back. Same goes for Jay-Z.

“I don’t have his number, but I have a number for him,” Chance said. “I have a person I could call that will say, ‘OK, I’ll have him call you.’”

Chance joined James Corden’s SUV for a new episode of Carpool Karaoke on Tuesday’s The Late Night Show, and they found out they both have a similar connection with one super famous artist: Kanye West.

“I hosted a thing in New York once, and he was there,” said Corden “‘Gimme your number, man,’ we were backstage. He said, ‘We’re having a party later at a studio in New York, do you want to come?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah!’”

Corden went on to explain how it was now 3 a.m. and West hadn’t yet texted him. Then, at 3 a.m., West sent a text saying that they were going to be at the party in an hour. Corden and Chance then began joking about the internal conflict you have of going out at 4 a.m. to hang with Kanye.

 

Chance, who has a natural disdain for vegetables, was forced to do a vegetable taste test — and you can just about guess where that went. He was forced to try carrots, celery, and cucumber, of course, he hated all of them.

You can check out the entire ride to work below:

 

Chance The Rapper Talks What It’s Like Getting Calls From President Obama & Jay-Z  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Ice-T Joins Criticism Of ‘New Jack City’ Sequel…
 19 hours ago
10.10.19
15 items
BET Hip Hop Awards ’19: Performances, Winners, Cyphers…
 2 days ago
10.08.19
Oh No! $750,000 Worth Of Jewelry Stolen From…
 2 days ago
10.09.19
What’s Fall’s Best Accessory? Michelle Obama’s ‘Becoming’ Journal
 2 days ago
10.09.19
JT Of City Girls To Drop ‘First Day…
 2 days ago
10.08.19
Will Smith Reveals Lebron James Always Mentions Fresh…
 2 days ago
10.09.19
Everything We Can Expect From Tyler Perry’s Groundbreaking…
 2 days ago
10.09.19
Wesley Snipes Wants Nothing to Do with the…
 2 days ago
10.08.19
Texas Man Robs Bank Day Before Wedding To…
 2 days ago
10.08.19
TRIED IT: Pear Nova Launches A 10-Free Gel…
 2 days ago
10.08.19
‘LHHHS6’ Recap: Brittany B Tried It When She…
 3 days ago
10.08.19
Lizzo Shares Rare Houston Stories, Highs & Lows…
 3 days ago
10.08.19
R. Kelly Accused Of Hiding Money In Childhood…
 3 days ago
10.07.19
L.A Sparks General Manager Penny Toler Fired For…
 3 days ago
10.07.19
9 items
Love & Pregnancy: Erica Mena Is Glowing With…
 3 days ago
10.07.19
6 items
Black Hollywood Shows Up For Tyler Perry Studios…
 3 days ago
10.08.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close