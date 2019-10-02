The #DeeList: Top 5 Reasons to Shoot Your Shot

If you see someone you want, stop being so scary and just say something! Here’s why you should:

5. Because She Could be on the Rebound – Imagine this: you’ve been secretly in love with this girl for 6 months, and you had a feeling she had a man. But then BAM! They broke up, and all she needs is someone to hold her. And that’s where you come in. Get your cape out the cleaners and save her! You might not get any butt, but you’ll at least get to second base.

4. Because Hot Girl Summer is Coming to a Close – Yes, I know it’s still hot in October, but it’s still fall, and that means cuffing season is around the corner. You really tryna still be going out by yourself and seeing how many girls you can get, because all your boys are Netflix and chilling? Better go ahead and put your bid in before you be Netflix and jerking the chicken.

3. Because Liking her Pics Won’t Get you Laid – It’s cool to like every picture she’s ever put on Instagram since 2013…actually, you look like a stalker…but if you think that’s gonna make her say “take me now!” you’re sadly mistaken. Here’s a thought: how about telling her she’s beautiful and asking if she would like to have a cup of coffee? I promise that still works.

2. So You Can Become Immune to Rejection – It’s happened to the best of us. You finally build up your confidence to see what’s up with shorty, and she tells you she’s not interested. I know it might hurt, but after getting rejected 6 times, you’ll be so used to it that you’ll shoot your shot at everyone! Come one Westbrook, one of them has to land!

1. Because She Might Actually be Interested – I know this sounds crazy, but the girl who you think MUST have a man….just might be single and looking! So how about, instead of letting your low self-esteem talk you out of your next ex-girlfriend, you stop assuming she don’t want your ugly ass and actually give it a shot.

