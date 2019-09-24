Spread Love: Brooklyn Nets Receive Another Version of Biggie-Inspired Jerseys

The Brooklyn Nets will have a new uniform to pair with their new roster featuring Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. As part of the NBA’s partnership with Nike, the 16 playoff teams from both conferences receive an extra jersey each year called the “Earned” edition, because the Nets made the playoffs last year for the first time since 2014-15, they will dawn new “earned” jerseys.

Zach Lowe of ESPN revealed that the Nets will be dawning a white version of their Biggie-inspired “Spread Love” uniforms, a switch from the black from last year. The team has not officially revealed what the uniforms are going to look like, but thanks to the wonderful people of Twitter, we have some Photoshops on what the uniforms will likely look like.

The Brooklyn Nets have unveiled a new court for the new era. @ZachLowe_NBA also confirms the Nets will once again wear Biggie inspired Coogi uniforms, this time in white. pic.twitter.com/Z0bOzZ5kIP — Billy Reinhardt (@BillyReinhardt) September 23, 2019

The Nets will also be playing on the first all gray court in NBA history next season at the Barclay’s Center. The court design will be altered slightly when they dawn the coogi themed jerseys, as they were last year. But overall, the gray aesthetic will remain on the court for all home games.

Similar to the “Brooklyn Camo” from last year, the trim will be alongside the boundaries of the court to all a little flavor. The team brass has also discovered adding a biggie inspired titled crown over the logo of the court. It has not been confirmed at this moment though.

The first regular-season game will take place on October 23 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

