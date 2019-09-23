CLOSE
lilD
HomeLilDThe Dee List

The #DeeList: Top 5 Worst Kinds of Drunks

I went out Saturday and ran into several inebriated people, and we need to categorize them so you can know who to avoid.

5. The Cheap Drunk

Cropped Hands Of Woman Making Heart Shape On American One Hundred Dollar Bills Over Black Background

Source: Turgay Koca / EyeEm / Getty

This would be me. Give me a drink and a half of a mixed beverage, and I’m dancing on the couch. But look at the bright side; you only spent $15 on me to get that nasty drunk text.

4. The Emotional Drunk

Sam and Billie Faiers: The Mummy Diaries -The Wedding

Source: Supplied by WENN / WENN

This would be my dawg Leon. Think, your ex-boyfriend who still loves you, calls at 3 am to profess his love to you. He downed a pint of Hennessy then started crying to you about how he don’t want his wife to leave him even though he cheated 6 times. But he apologized! God, she’s so ungrateful.

3. The Touchy Feely Drunk

Young Thug Celebrates 25th Birthday And PUMA AW16 Campaign Release In Atlanta

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

This would be my girl Mesha. You been in the friendzone for months, waiting for your chance to smash this chick. She got her booty on you, gyrating her pelvis…and you know it’s going down! Y’all get to the room and what happens? She falls asleep immediately.

2. The Friendly Drunk

Guests throwing confetti over newlywed couple

Source: Bob Thomas / Getty

This would be my girl Kermit. You know the type. When she’s drunk, you’re her best friend, you saved her from a burning building, and you’re gonna be her maid of honor…and you just met her in the bathroom!!! But she can tell by looking at you that she needs you in the corner, and now you gotta tip toe off on her cool ass before she tries to hug you.

1. The In-Denial Drunk

South Arica. Former President Nelson Mandela, Graca Machel and Kofi Annan at a conference in celebrating his birthday and launching The Elders project.

Source: Media24/Gallo Images / Getty

This would be my homie Cash. Their eyes got that glaze over em like donuts when the hot sign is on. They can’t take more than 3 steps without holding a wall. And they’ve thrown up twice. But oh no, “I’m not drunk! That was the food I had earlier not agreeing with my stomach!” And if you call them drunk, they be ready to fight! And the worst part is, they won’t remember any of it the next day.

lild 979 the beat , lild dee list , lild word eye heard , types of drinkers , types of drunk people

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close