CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Did Tekashi 6ix9ine Snitch On Trippie Redd?

Tekashi69

Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

Tekashi 6ix9ine had his day in court today and twitter has been buzzing after live tweets from Matthew Russell Lee, who is  in the court room, reported that 6ix9ine alleged that Trippie Redd was once the member of a gang. The two were thought to be known friends, and have worked on music together.

It was known that 6ix9ine would be testifying against his former TREWAY associates, but when Trippie was added into the conversation twitter took notice. Check out the tweets below.

Did 6ix9ine really snitch on Trippie Redd? Let us know what you think…

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

Did Tekashi 6ix9ine Snitch On Trippie Redd? was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
KFC Is Testing Out A Donut & Fried…
 19 hours ago
09.18.19
Racist Attacks Embattled Candidate Running To Be First…
 19 hours ago
09.18.19
Twitter Reacts To Woman Who Bailed R. Kelly…
 20 hours ago
09.18.19
‘LHHHS6′ Recap: April Watts’ Breast Implant Journey Has…
 2 days ago
09.17.19
Kevin Hart Sued By Sex Tape Partner For…
 2 days ago
09.17.19
DJ Envy Is Helping Black Journalists Discover The…
 2 days ago
09.17.19
‘Power’ Recap: F-Boys Had The Best Week Ever
 2 days ago
09.16.19
Meagan Good Reveals She Froze Her Eggs
 2 days ago
09.16.19
Fantasia Says Collaboration With Jazmine Sullivan & Brandy…
 2 days ago
09.16.19
Exonerated Five’s Korey Wise Donates Backpacks, School Supplies…
 3 days ago
09.16.19
First Black NBA Player Gets Posthumous Basketball Hall…
 4 days ago
09.16.19
17 items
Y’alls’ President Came For Joy Reid, But Black…
 4 days ago
09.16.19
17 items
Is Rihanna Pregnant? These Photos Have People Thinking…
 5 days ago
09.16.19
The Weeknd Debuts A New Hairstyle And Black…
 5 days ago
09.13.19
15 items
Black Twitter Rejoices As ‘Girlfriends’ Cast Reunites On…
 6 days ago
09.12.19
Report: Phaedra Parks To Join “Marriage Boot Camp”…
 6 days ago
09.12.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close