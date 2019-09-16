CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kevin Hart Sued By Sex Tape Partner For $60 Million, Claims He Was In On Secretly Recording It

The Graham Norton Show - Best Bits

Source: Supplied by WENN / WENN

Yikes, Kev!

Kevin Hart‘s sex tape partner Montia Sabbag is suing the comedian as she claims he conspired with a friend to secretly record their encounter. The total she wants for all the damage caused? $60 million!

In a new lawsuit obtained by TMZ, Sabaag claims that her 2017 hookup with Hart in Las Vegas was put together by Hart and his friend JT Jackson. Hart, according to Sabaag was motivated by publicity and that’s why JT and Hart allegedly hit the camera in the hotel room before Hart and Sabaag had sex.

Lisa Bloom And Montia Sabbag Hold Press Conference Over Kevin Hart Scandal

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty

The suit alleges that the Jumanji actor allowed Jackson into the Cosmopolitan hotel suite he stayed in so that he could set up a hidden camera to capture the liaison. The incident became public and Hart was forced to apologize for infidelity.

In total, Sabaag is suing for intentional infliction of emotional distress and invasion of privacy.

RELATED: Kevin Hart Walking But In “Excruciating Pain” After Car Crash

RELATED: Kevin Hart Ordered To Pay $700K To Former Biz Partners

Kevin Hart Sued By Sex Tape Partner For $60 Million, Claims He Was In On Secretly Recording It was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
‘LHHHS6′ Recap: April Watts’ Breast Implant Journey Has…
 14 hours ago
09.17.19
Kevin Hart Sued By Sex Tape Partner For…
 24 hours ago
09.17.19
DJ Envy Is Helping Black Journalists Discover The…
 1 day ago
09.17.19
‘Power’ Recap: F-Boys Had The Best Week Ever
 2 days ago
09.16.19
Meagan Good Reveals She Froze Her Eggs
 2 days ago
09.16.19
Fantasia Says Collaboration With Jazmine Sullivan & Brandy…
 2 days ago
09.16.19
Exonerated Five’s Korey Wise Donates Backpacks, School Supplies…
 2 days ago
09.16.19
First Black NBA Player Gets Posthumous Basketball Hall…
 3 days ago
09.16.19
17 items
Y’alls’ President Came For Joy Reid, But Black…
 3 days ago
09.16.19
17 items
Is Rihanna Pregnant? These Photos Have People Thinking…
 4 days ago
09.16.19
The Weeknd Debuts A New Hairstyle And Black…
 4 days ago
09.13.19
15 items
Black Twitter Rejoices As ‘Girlfriends’ Cast Reunites On…
 5 days ago
09.12.19
Report: Phaedra Parks To Join “Marriage Boot Camp”…
 5 days ago
09.12.19
Lil Nas X Gets Priceless Reactions When He…
 6 days ago
09.12.19
Zippora Lewis On The Beauty Of Pole Dancing…
 6 days ago
09.12.19
High School Swim Coach Accuses Officials Of Policing…
 6 days ago
09.12.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close