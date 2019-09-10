CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Autotune Whispers: Yes, The FKA Twigs & Future Music Video Is Just As Trippy As You’d Imagine

The singer returns with captivating visuals.

FKA Twigs

Source: Barry Brecheisen / Getty

After staying low since her 2015 EP M3LL155X, singer FKA Twigs is back on the scene and she’s as intimate and experimental as ever.

In preparation for her new album Magdalene, Twigs has released her second single and it features a left field collaboration courtesy of FutureIn “Holy Terrain,” Twigs sings proclamations of love with lyrics like “For a man who can follow his heart/ Not get bound by his boys and his chains/ For a man who can follow his heart/ And stand up in my holy terrain.”

Per typical FKA Twigs, the lyrics are strikingly relatable and the visuals are trippy af.

The singer dropped the music video for “Holly Terrain” on Monday and it features shifty camera movements, Twigs wearing different colored eyes and Twigs riding on what looks like a mechanical bull. In the middle of all this, Twigs and crew also find time to go off with some bomb choreography. Unfortunately, Future missed out on all the fun by not appearing in the music video.

 

In an interview with i-D, Twigs explained Future’s verse, saying:

“He’s just talking about his downfalls as a man; how he’s sorry and asking for healing. I love sad Future. I love when he gets emo, when he expresses himself. It’s just so beautiful when he opens up.”

Leave it up to FKA Twigs to bring out your emotions.

You can listen to her album Magdalene when it comes out on October 25. Meanwhile, you can check out the equally trippy music video for her first single “Cellophane” here.

Autotune Whispers: Yes, The FKA Twigs & Future Music Video Is Just As Trippy As You’d Imagine was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Everything To Know About Antonio Brown’s Sexual Assault…
 3 hours ago
09.11.19
Suit Filed Accuses Antonio Brown of Sexual Assault
 16 hours ago
09.11.19
Here’s How To Upgrade Your French Manicure For…
 20 hours ago
09.11.19
23 items
Hot Girl Summer May Be Over, But CurvyNoire…
 1 day ago
09.11.19
‘Fresh Prince’ & ‘Martin’ Actor John Wesley Dies…
 1 day ago
09.11.19
‘LHHHS6’ Recap: A1’s Mom Tried It When She…
 2 days ago
09.10.19
Man Scams Women Out Of $2.1 Million Using…
 2 days ago
09.09.19
#NYFWNOIR: Here’s How This Black Designer Got Beyoncé…
 2 days ago
09.09.19
8 items
Lil Mama Shoots Her Shot With Meek Mill,…
 2 days ago
09.11.19
0 item
#NYFWNOIR: The Black Models Of NYFW Day 1
 2 days ago
09.11.19
6 items
‘Power Recap:’ That Councilman Tate Sex Scene Is…
 3 days ago
09.09.19
6 items
Saweetie Keeps It #CheetosFlaminHaute, Wants Everyone To Feel…
 3 days ago
09.09.19
‘Power’ Recap: The Jimenez Cartel Have Not ‘Forgot…
 3 days ago
09.09.19
147 items
Everything You Missed At One MusicFest [Exclusive Photos]
 3 days ago
09.11.19
Spelman College Receives Grant For New STEM Center
 4 days ago
09.09.19
Basketball Legend Lisa Leslie To Be Honored With…
 4 days ago
09.09.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close