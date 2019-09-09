CLOSE
Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

Nipsey Hussle’s PUMA x TMC Collab Sold out in One Day

The PUMA x TMC collaboration honors Nipsey's vision and legacy.

Los Angeles Exteriors And Landmarks - 2019

Source: gotpap/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

On September 5, Nipsey Hussle’s posthumous collaboration with Puma was released to the public. After just one day, the collection sold out.

All of the processed from the sale of the PUMA x TMC Collection will benefit Neighborhood Nip Foundation, the organization founded by Hussle’s family. The organizagion has a mission to continue the legacy that Hussle started by “empowering the South Los Angeles community and neighborhoods alike across the globe.”

Hussle had a chance to discuss the collab during an interview with Power 106 just weeks before his untimely death.

“It’s two sides to it, one side, I’m a brand ambassador for Puma. The other side is a collaborative project with The Marathon Clothing and Puma,” he explained. “We’re going to do multiple collections but the first one drops fall 2019, like around September. It’s going to be shoes, apparel, and a few accessories.”

View this post on Instagram

He Did That! 💙 PumaxTMC

A post shared by Lauren London (@laurenlondon) on

The PUMA x TMC collaboration honors Nipsey’s vision and legacy. The collection includes apparel and footwear with checkered patterns and palm trees. The checkered patterns are representative of his Marathon Continues theme, and the palm trees represent his community of Los Angeles. The collection also offers sneakers, jackets, t-shirts, pants, and even socks.

Nipsey Hussle’s PUMA x TMC Collab Sold out in One Day was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
‘LHHHS6’ Recap: A1’s Mom Tried It When She…
 11 hours ago
09.10.19
Man Scams Women Out Of $2.1 Million Using…
 1 day ago
09.09.19
#NYFWNOIR: Here’s How This Black Designer Got Beyoncé…
 1 day ago
09.09.19
6 items
‘Power Recap:’ That Councilman Tate Sex Scene Is…
 1 day ago
09.09.19
6 items
Saweetie Keeps It #CheetosFlaminHaute, Wants Everyone To Feel…
 2 days ago
09.09.19
‘Power’ Recap: The Jimenez Cartel Have Not ‘Forgot…
 2 days ago
09.09.19
Spelman College Receives Grant For New STEM Center
 3 days ago
09.09.19
Basketball Legend Lisa Leslie To Be Honored With…
 3 days ago
09.09.19
7-Year-Old Uses Birthday Trip Money To Help Hurricane…
 3 days ago
09.09.19
Too Far? 50 Cent Makes Vicious Comment About…
 3 days ago
09.09.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 4 days ago
09.09.19
Baelani: Kehlani & YG Confirm They’re Dating
 4 days ago
09.09.19
Nah! TLC’s Chilli Reacts To Fan Who Asks…
 4 days ago
09.09.19
Congratulations! ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Star Melody Holt…
 4 days ago
09.06.19
Lisa Leslie To Get A Statue Outside Of…
 4 days ago
09.06.19
Lizzo Is 100 Percent That B***h On The…
 5 days ago
09.06.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close