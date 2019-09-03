The #DeeList: Top 5 Reasons to Smile

With the horrible events over the weekend, we need reasons to keep smiling. Here are five:

5. You’re Not Rick Ross’ Daughter

She’s 17 and pregnant, and while her mom seems to be excited, word is, the biggest boss unfollowed her and deleted all his pics with her. Yea, the man who admitted to having seizures from doing too much coke…has the nerve to be ashamed of someone. Bless her heart.

4. You Have a Job

Colin Kaepernick took a knee for unarmed black and brown people…and his black ass has been unemployed ever since. And even if you don’t have a job…you’ll get on before he does.

3. You’re Not in a Hurricane

You’ve probably seen like I’ve seen, people’s second-story houses are flooded,m and you have the nerve to complain about your neighbors smoking weed on the balcony?? At least you have a balcony! Now let me….I mean, “them,” smoke in peace.

2. You’re Not Diddy

I mean sure he’s worth like $800 million and is super famous and can probably, I don’t know, buy an island…but does he have love? First Cassie leaves him for someone who actually committed to her, and now he and a girl 27 years younger than him reportedly broke up. You know they say money can’t buy you love. So you may be broke, but you don’t have a broken heart.

1. Your Friends Aren’t Famous

I’m sure it must be nice to b the bestie of someone who can shut down stores and take you on private jets. But if you get in a car accident, will they be there for you? Kevin Hart had a car accident and they had to peel his homeboy out the car. Meanwhile Kevin was like “almost had it…gotta be quicker than that!” So your friend might drive a Honda Fit, but at least if y’all get in an accident, all y’all will be stuck in that hoe.

