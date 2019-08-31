CLOSE
Report: 1 Dead & At Least 30 Shot in Texas

Columbus Police Car

Source: Nia Noelle / Nia Noelle

Authorities are responding to at least one shooting in Texas Saturday.

According to reports, at least 30 people have been shot including one state trooper. At least one person has been reported dead.

 

The public is urged to avoid Interstate 20 in Odessa, Midland and Big Spring as authorities search for at least two suspects, one of which they say hijacked a U.S. Postal Service van.

President Trump has been briefed on the situation.

This Story is Developing. 

Source: NBC Baltimore

