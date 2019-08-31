Report: 1 Dead & At Least 30 Shot in Texas

Authorities are responding to at least one shooting in Texas Saturday.

According to reports, at least 30 people have been shot including one state trooper. At least one person has been reported dead.

BREAKING: 30 people have been shot between Odessa & Midland Texas, police tell CBS News. There are 2 suspect on the loose in 2 separate vehicles. As of 5:05p EST today, per police:

10 victims shot in Midland

20 victims shot in Odessa See below. pic.twitter.com/2Y4L5rggfo — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) August 31, 2019

The public is urged to avoid Interstate 20 in Odessa, Midland and Big Spring as authorities search for at least two suspects, one of which they say hijacked a U.S. Postal Service van.

President Trump has been briefed on the situation.

CBS News reports the President has been briefed on the ongoing active shooting situation in Midland and Odessa. — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) August 31, 2019

This Story is Developing.

Source: NBC Baltimore

