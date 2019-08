Dallas native and world-known artist Erykah Badu surprised her alma mater, Booker T. Washington with a surprise performance Wednesday.

She and rapper Common spoke to the kids about pursuing the arts and how it is challenging but worth it. Both answered questioned and ended with a performance.

