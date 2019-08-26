CLOSE
Moon Palace Resort Captures The Essence Of Jamaican Culture

The all-inclusive resort has evolved into one of the country’s cultural hubs.

Jamaica has solidified itself as a top destination for Caribbean excursions. According to the Jamaica Tourism Board, the island welcomes nearly 4.3 million tourists annually. The Moon Palace Jamaica—nestled in the heart of Ocho Rios—captures the rich and bold spirit of the country through an array of cultural experiences.

The all-inclusive resort—which stretches 17-acres along the historic town’s beach—is a water enthusiast’s dream. It harbors the country’s only FlowRider Double wave simulator, swimming pools, a water park for children and boasts the largest spa in Jamaica dubbed AWE Spa. Going beyond the waves, the resort has become a prime destination for nightlife in Jamaica. Their performance venue has attracted artists that include Shaggy, Bazzi, MAGIC!, and Omi.

The country’s cuisine is a huge part of its culture and Moon Palace Jamaica doesn’t fall short of capturing that through its dining options. The resort houses seven restaurants and bars including one named Buccaneers Reef that serves up Jamaican specialties. Individuals who stay at the resort are just steps away from experiencing the local culture. The resort is near Dolphin Cove where visitors can take in nature by getting up-close-and-personal with dolphins, stingrays, sharks, and exotic birds. Dunn’s River Falls—a popular waterfall attraction in Ocho Rios—is also nearby. Stush in the Bush, a farm to table restaurant created by locals, is a 20-minute drive from the resort.

Moon Palace Jamaica prides itself on being a place for everyone; including locals. In an effort to support the local economy, creators of the resort made a conscious decision to hire staff from Ocho Rios and surrounding towns. 95 percent of its staff is Jamaican. “About 90 percent of our travel comes from U.S. and Canada, mainly in the U.S. southeast and northeast regions where connectivity between there and Jamaica is fantastic,” Clifton Reader, General Manager and Director of Operations for Moon Palace Jamaica told the Business View Caribbean. “Moon Palace Jamaica has distinguished itself through training and development and the standards we have to make sure that people want to stay with us. People come back to the resorts they are most comfortable with, where the employees make them feel that they are kings and queens.”

Learn more about Moon Palace Jamaica.

photos
Close