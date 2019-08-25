Southern Hip-Hop Mag Ozone Resurfaces With Special Jeezy Edition

The magazine ended its print run in 2010, and Jeezy covered the magazine back in 2005.

Just as he did in 2005, Jeezy covers the special edition issue in classic Hip-Hop magazine fashion. The event celebrates the final chapter of the popular Thug Motivation series as Jeezy promises he’s going to retire to focus on new ventures.

Fans can pick up a copy of the Jeezy Ozone edition for just $11 bucks, which of course comes with a download of the new album. Find it by following this link.

