CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

Southern Hip-Hop Mag Ozone Resurfaces With Special Jeezy Edition

The magazine ended its print run in 2010, and Jeezy covered the magazine back in 2005.

 

Jeezy LIVE At #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS)

@Saybrea

Just as he did in 2005, Jeezy covers the special edition issue in classic Hip-Hop magazine fashion. The event celebrates the final chapter of the popular Thug Motivation series as Jeezy promises he’s going to retire to focus on new ventures.

 

Fans can pick up a copy of the Jeezy Ozone edition for just $11 bucks, which of course comes with a download of the new album. Find it by following this link.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
12-Year-Old Twins Create Care Packages For Girls In…
 2 days ago
08.23.19
#BossMoves: Ciara And Russell Wilson Are The Co-Owners…
 2 days ago
08.23.19
NBA Star Kawhi Leonard Donates One Million Backpacks…
 2 days ago
08.23.19
Sony Has An Ally Spider-Man Fight In Stan…
 2 days ago
08.23.19
Dave Chappelle Is Hosting A Free Block Party…
 2 days ago
08.23.19
Press Play: ‘The Day Shall Come’ Brings Political…
 2 days ago
08.23.19
Madame Tussauds Las Vegas Unveiled Their Aaliyah Wax…
 2 days ago
08.23.19
People Weren’t Too Pleased That Rihanna Will Honor…
 2 days ago
08.23.19
Common On Why He Stopped Using Homophobic Lyrics:…
 2 days ago
08.23.19
Common On Why He Stopped Using Homophobic Lyrics:…
 2 days ago
08.23.19
“I’ve Done It Twice” Angela Bassett Reveals She’s…
 2 days ago
08.23.19
Dwight Howard Confirms Engagement To 21-Year-Old Te’a Cooper
 2 days ago
08.23.19
21 items
Black Women Take To Twitter To Demand #BlackWomenEqualPay
 3 days ago
08.23.19
55 items
“Power” Season 6 Premiere and After Party [PHOTOS]
 3 days ago
08.23.19
WELP: Spider-Man Will No Longer Be Apart Of…
 4 days ago
08.21.19
‘LHHHS6’ Recap: Summer Bunni Has The Nerve To…
 5 days ago
08.20.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close