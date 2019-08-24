Inside Chey’s Boutique: Why You Need Witch Hazel In Your Life

08.24.19
Alright, so you guys asked about my skincare regimen and how I keep my skin clear and even under makeup, so here’s one of my must-have products that I can’t live without. ☺ I’ve been using witch hazel for the past several months now & it’s done wonders for minimizing the size of my pores and keeping my skin complexion even. Many people are surprised when I tell them I DO NOT 🗣 cleanse my face more than once a day. Personally, it dries my skin out. Instead, I use this.

Check out this quick video on why you need witch hazel in your life and how I use it in my skin routine. my favorite brand is the Dickinson’s Original Witch Hazel Pore Perfecting Toner.

