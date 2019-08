Futue , 21 Savage and fellow Atlanta rapper Big Bank Black gave back to their community in the funnest way possible … AND helped everyone stay cool in the process.

The rappers rented out the entire water park at Six Flags White Water in the ATL Wednesday, and seemingly invited everyone from their Zone 6 neighborhood to get some relief from the summer heat at an epic “hood day.”

https://www.tmz.com/videos/082119-21-savage-4618325-0-w117oddy/

Also On 97.9 The Beat: