‘The Proud Family’ Might Return & These Updated Character Designs Reflect Nearly 20 Years Of Flyness

Penny and the squad have LEWKS.

Premiere of 'Dr. Doolittle 2'

Source: Ron Galella / Getty

Hold the phones, mute the feed and put Solange and Destiny’s Child on the phone!

The Proud Family is back!

Well…sort of.

We think…

Tommy Davidson leaked the info that the animation show is supposedly coming back in a red carpet interview with WhereistheBuzz. The actor and comedian, who voiced the show’s Oscar Proud character, had this to say:

“I forgot to tell you that….Proud Family‘s coming back,” he said. “It’s on one of Disney’s streaming…Yea they told me not to tell nobody.”

 

Uuuum…Mr. Davidson….

You can’t just drop a bomb like that without a press release, signed agreement or teaser trailer!

Disney has yet to release an official statement regarding this new Proud Family reboot. However, the Disney streaming service Disney+ is supposed to launch on November 12, according to Tech Crunch, so the beloved cartoon might make its premiere around that time.

Not too long after Davidson made his slip of the tongue, a Proud Family Twitter page started tweeting out character designs with the cast looking much older. It’s not certain if this page is the official reboot page or if the character designs are Disney property. But either way, Penny Proud (originally voiced by Kyla Pratt) was giving LEWKS…

 

And her friends were snatched as well.

 

Even the Gross Sisters were slaying (hopefully not literally)…

 

It’s no surprise that Penny and the squad might reach new heights of flyness, even after being off the air since 2005. They already provided iconic moments that solidified them as #SquadGoals.

Like the time Penny gave pop star greatness as Penné.

 

Or that time Penny, Dijonay, Zoey, LaCienega and Sticky had an epic dance-off against peanuts.

 

Even Olei Gross had her moments.

 

The Proud Family has always had its pulse on the culture, ever since it premiered in 2001.

Hopefully, the show will make a comeback and bring that same energy!

