Dave Chappelle Nabs Morgan Freeman To Help Him Tease His Fifth Netflix Special ‘Sticks and Stones’

It has been confirmed that Dave Chappelle will have his fifth Netflix special air on the streaming service Monday, August 26th, the special will be titled, ‘Sticks and Stone’

As part of the announcement, Netflix released a one-minute trailer of Chappelle taking a stroll through what appears to be a mountain range with a Morgan Freeman’s iconic voice narrating.

The trailer opens with the comedian walking through the plains in an extendo T-shirt, as everybody’s favorite narrator says: “This is Dave. He tells jokes for a living. Hopefully he makes people laugh.”

Morgan ends the clip saying “If you say anything, you risk everything,” Freeman says in the clip. “But if that’s the way it’s gotta be, OK, fine. Fuck it. He’s back, folks.”

 

Chappelle has a long catalogue of work, but his most recent projects “The Age of Spin,” “Deep in the Heart of Texas,” “Equanimity” and “The Bird Revelation.” were all live-to-tape Netflix specials. Those projects were also turned into audio albums, which he received Grammy nominations for.

By his own standards, the now low-key actor has had a busy summer.

In July he made is Broadway debut with “Dave Chappelle Live on Broadway,” and in May he was chosen to receive the Mark Twain award for American Humor.

