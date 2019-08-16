Snoop Dogg Raps On Gang Unity

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

The living legend Snoop Dogg Is back like he never left, with the a new visual and record. Press play and see why gang unity is extremely important right now. Paying homage to Nipsey Hussle at the same time , brought even more relevant meaning to the actual point of the message. The Marathon has continued and on Hussle’s 34th birthday the dream is even bigger.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlow )