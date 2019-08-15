CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Take A Look At Some Truly Touching Tributes To Nipsey Hussle On What Would Have Been His 34th Birthday

The Marathon Continues.

Nipsey Hussle's Celebration Of Life And Funeral Procession In Los Angeles

Source: Chelsea Guglielmino / Getty

It’s hard to believe that it’s already been a few months since the tragic passing of Nipsey Hussle.

His murder affected the people of Los Angeles, the hip-hop community, and shook the world as a whole–and even though he was such a strong presence in our community before his passing, that’s only been amplified since he lost his life.He left such a huge impact on people that never even met him, so it’s no surprise that those who actually knew, loved, and spent time with him really cherish how important of a person he was to so many people.

August 15th marks what would have been the rapper’s 34th birthday, and to celebrate the occasion, all of Nipsey’s friends have spent the day sharing the most touching tributes for him.

Here are some of the loving captions and heart-warming photos posted about Hussle on his birthday by friends, family, and everyone in between.

You already know it’s going to be a tear-jerker, but there’s not way to skip over such an important day for someone who has been in the hearts of so many every single day since his passing.

Of course, Nipsey’s other half Lauren London posted some photos of her king, along with a picture of Nip’s sister Sam posing next to a portrait of him.

J Roc, his former bodyguard, shared a photo of the rapper along with a video of the two of them sharing a funny moment together.

Take A Look At Some Truly Touching Tributes To Nipsey Hussle On What Would Have Been His 34th Birthday was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Dave Chappelle Nabs Morgan Freeman To Help Him…
 5 hours ago
08.16.19
Dale Earnhardt Jr Involved In Fiery Plane Crash…
 21 hours ago
08.16.19
Hilarious: ‘Good Boys’ Cast Gets Candid About Cursing,…
 1 day ago
08.16.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Lozada’s Peggy Bundy Costume…
 2 days ago
08.15.19
Update: 6 Police Officers Shot, 1 injured in…
 2 days ago
08.15.19
United Negro College Fund Teams Up With Cengage…
 2 days ago
08.15.19
Music Visionary Missy Elliott To Receive VMA Video…
 2 days ago
08.15.19
Idris Elba To Star In Film About Philadelphia’s…
 2 days ago
08.15.19
Cobb County To Stop Arresting People For Misdemeanor…
 2 days ago
08.15.19
Cicely Tyson To Make History In New Series…
 2 days ago
08.14.19
Wendy Williams Explains Why The Meek Mill Dating…
 2 days ago
08.14.19
First Look: Kerry Washington To Star In Netflix…
 2 days ago
08.14.19
Man Sentenced 3 Years In Prison For Wife’s…
 2 days ago
08.14.19
Porn Politics: These Harsh Numbers Prove Mia Khalifa…
 3 days ago
08.14.19
Vurger Guyz: Meet The Men Behind Your Favorite…
 3 days ago
08.14.19
Alien vs. Predator: A Look Back on How…
 3 days ago
08.13.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close