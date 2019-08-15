CLOSE
Fans Are Paying Tribute To Nipsey Hussle On What Would Have Been His 34th Birthday

Nipsey Hussle was a beacon of hope to those who grew up through trials and tribulations the way he did.

He was a guiding light to young entrepreneurs striving to achieve economic and creative freedom in an economy that insists upon groupthink. His untimely death hit us all so hard because we felt his presence in a way that reached beyond music. For that very same reason, our culture celebrates his life in any way we can. Seldom does a celebrity die, and the community they served still speak of their greatness and the sadness of their loss consistently without gaps. Especially in a time where attention spans are thinner than air at the highest of mountain tops.

Today is Nipsey Hussle’s birthday, and the culture will not let it go by without amplifying his message and celebrating his time on Earth with us. Naturally, fans have taken to social media to pay their respects on what would’ve been Nipsey’s 34th trip around the sun.

According to Essence Magazine, Nipsey’s family has declined proposals for a public celebration of the entrepreneur’s life because they are still in mourning. Instead, they will commemorate his life in private. However, the LAPD is preparing for massive amounts of supporters to gather at his Marathon clothing store.

