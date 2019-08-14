CLOSE
Philadelphia Shooting: Gunman Surrenders Following Standoff With Police, Nine Cops Injured

Close-Up Of Police Car

Source: Alexandra Krull / EyeEm / Getty

Multiple outlets are reporting at least nine Philadelphia police officers were injured, six of whom were shot during what officials called “an active firefight” in the Nicetown neighborhood located in North Philadelphia on Wednesday. A seventh officer was also injured in a car accident while responding to the scene and at least one suspect is in custody.

The alleged gunman, 34-year-old Maurice Hill, surrendered to police after releasing two officers who were hostages around 11:20 CST on Wednesday night. Hill has a history of drug-related offenses dating back to 2003.

“The shooter fired multiple rounds. Officers returned fire – many of whom had to escape through windows and doors to get [away] from a barrage of bullets,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said.

All of the officers are expected to survive, according to officials.

<“It was like a war – like a scene that you see in war,” a woman told NBC10. “The guns, the fire, the noise – it was like bombs going off simultaneously at a time where people are having dinner.”

Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp tweeted that there was at least one suspect firing at officers in the neighborhood.

All of the officers who were shot have since been released from the hospital.

“”Frances and I are deeply troubled by another mass shooting in our commonwealth. Our thoughts are with the injured officers and their families, the Philadelphia Police Department, the medical staff treating the officers, and all those effected by this dangerous event, including the residents of these neighborhoods,” Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf said in a statement.

IMAGE CREDIT: ABC 6

photos
