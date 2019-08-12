CLOSE
Drake Ties Elvis & Bruce Springsteen for Most Number One Albums Thanks To “Care Package”

Drake still has a bit of a way to go before he has the most number-one Billboard Albums of All Time.

To the surprise of no one, Drake and his most recent project Care Package has topped the Billboard Charts. The compilation of some of Drake’s classic songs that were just singles not assigned to a project were all put on one project and released on all major streaming platforms, for the convenience, and enjoyment of all of his fans.

Care Package sold 16,000 physical units, and the streaming numbers were equivalent to 109,000 album units. That gives Drake his ninth consecutive number one album. Drake is now tied with Garth Brooks and the Rolling stones for the fifth-most number-one albums of all time.

Drake also surpassed the Beatles for most songs on the Billboard Top 10 with 35, topping The Beatles 34. To commemorate this, Drake got a tattoo on his forearm depicting him as the fifth Beatle.

Drake still has a bit of a way to go before he has the most number-one Billboard Albums of All Time. He currently sits behind Elvis Pressley (10), Barbra Streisand (11), Bruce Springsteen (11), Jay-Z (14), and The Beatles (19).

He will likely pass Pressley, Streisand, and Springsteen. He will have a chance at catching Jay-Z. But zeroing in on and surpassing The Beatles will be a tall task in the rap industry; which usually weens rappers out as they get older. But if there’s anybody in the industry that can do it, it’s definitely Aubrey.

