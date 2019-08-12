Serena Williams Forced To Withdraw From Rogers Cup Tournament [VIDEO]

Serena Williams had to bow out of the Rogers Cup tournament two weeks before the U.S Open. During her match against Bianca Andreescu, a back injury got the best of her and prevented her from finishing the match. Andreescu is now the first Canadian to win the Rogers Cup in 50 years.

“It started yesterday in my match. It just got worse,” Williams said about her injury according to the NY Post. “My whole back just spasmed to the point where I couldn’t sleep and I couldn’t really move.”

After Williams withdrew from the game she broke down in tears.

“I’m not a crier, but, thank you guys,” Williams said through her tears. “I’m sorry I couldn’t do it today. I tried but I just couldn’t do it.”

The 23-time Grand Slam winner was only able to last 16 minutes in the match but her opponent came by her side to give her props through the tears.

“I watched you your whole career. You’re a f–king beast.” Serena Williams had to retire from the Rogers Cup with an injury, and her opponent Bianca Andreescu came over to comfort her. Respect 🙏 (via @Sportsnet) pic.twitter.com/GX9NDMaNrk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 11, 2019

Williams has been battling a few injuries for the past two years. She withdrew from the Miami Open in March because of a knee injury. The eight-time Wimbledon champion also had to drop out of the French Open back in 2018 due to a right pectoral muscle injury.

This loss comes after Williams defeated Naomi Osaka Saturday (Aug. 10) to advance to the semifinals today. This was their first time meeting since Williams lost to Osaka last year in the U.S Open.

