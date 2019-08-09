CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Trouble Explains His Wild Cucumber Pool Party, Social Media Backlash + More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Trouble

Source: Leon Prevost / Radio One Digital

Oh damn, this is one of those interviews! Trouble represents Edgewood, Atlanta to the fullest from his walk to his movements and more. But, Trouble also may have claim to the wildest pool party of 2019. Cucumbers, twerkers, and a #SheAWinner Challenge. Hell, even Boosie had to make a face like, “Damn, this is wild!”

So, as fate would have it, Trouble pulls up and we chop it up and he breaks down all of it and how wild the party got, why social media backlash isn’t going to affect him or slow up his movement, why he gave BeatKing his props with the cucumber movement and why he wants NONE of his younger family members jumping out there on social media dealing with cucumbers.

At least the produce section is having a hot summer! Watch the full interview below.

RELATED: Kirko Bangz On His New Label: “The Bag Is Getting Bigger” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Kountry Wayne Reveals How He Set Up His Comedy Like A Business [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Vince Young Rates The State Of Current NFL QBs: “Some Of Them Are Garbage, Bro” [EXCLUSIVE]

Trouble Explains His Wild Cucumber Pool Party, Social Media Backlash + More! [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
0 item
Welp, That’s All Folks: 7 Cool Couples That…
 1 day ago
08.12.19
Kalisa Villafana Becomes First Black Woman To Earn…
 2 days ago
08.12.19
Chicago Nonprofit Aims To Combat Diabetes Within The…
 2 days ago
08.12.19
Bowie State University Creates Center To Increase Representation…
 2 days ago
08.12.19
Morehouse College Launches Program To Help Alumni Eliminate…
 2 days ago
08.12.19
Jay-Z, Will Smith To Produce TV Series About…
 2 days ago
08.12.19
#YeehawAgenda Idris Elba, Jharrel Jerome & Caleb McLaughlin…
 3 days ago
08.12.19
Yung Miami Admits “I’m Really Not Okay” After…
 3 days ago
08.09.19
“I Don’t Pay Attention To The Negativity” Halle…
 3 days ago
08.09.19
Trouble Explains His Wild Cucumber Pool Party, Social…
 3 days ago
08.12.19
Hot Barb Bangerz: The Best Nicki Minaj Features…
 3 days ago
08.09.19
Marines | What Makes The Ideal Candidate For…
 4 days ago
08.09.19
How Trina Went From A Career In Real…
 4 days ago
08.09.19
FOX CEO Says Jussie Smollett Will Not Return…
 4 days ago
08.09.19
When I Was Younger: Robin Givens Reveals Why…
 4 days ago
08.09.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: CeCe Gets Caught Talking Greasy…
 5 days ago
08.08.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close