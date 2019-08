Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Congrats to the “You can’t get Jiggy Wit This” comedian Micheal Blackson for his official defining moment from a legend. Press play for the good news regarding Coming To America 2. What did Eddie Murphy have to say about this situation ?

P-skillz @Pskillzflow