Ray J Shares The Wins & Losses Of Becoming An Entrepreneur [VIDEO]

Ray J has managed to sustain a long career in the ever-changing entertainment industry. As a recording artist, TV personality, and business owner, Ray J has proven that he is more than “Brandy’s little brother,” he is a renaissance man.

Throughout his career, the 38-year-old has had his fair share of ups and downs. However, he always manages to turn it into a new business move. At the 2019 National Urban League Conference, Ray J sat down with Colby Tyner to share the changes he has made in his life, his entrepreneurial journey, and Raycon Global’s hottest new products.

