Earlier this week, fans of Cardi B were worried about the rapper after she tweeted “wish I was dead” seemingly out of nowhere. The tweet was temporary but concern lingered for hours from folks who flooded her with affirmations. Fans used the hashtag #WeLoveYouCardi to send her words of encouragement.

Cardi’s posted and deleted tweet was a completely different mood from the tweets right before it. She had just posted that she was “so blessed”.

After all of the fan support came gushing in, Cardi let off a simple “thank you” under an Instagram post of herself and Offset kissing while holding baby Kulture. To follow up, Cardi posted up a meme this morning, seemingly poking fun at herself.

“My attitude is somewhere between ‘take me to the king’ and ‘knuck if you buck.’”

 

So far, Belcalis hasn’t addressed what inspired her alarming Twitter post. Hopefully, she’s feeling better!

See some of the positive tweets that Cardi fans were flooding her with below…

Cardi B Posts & Deletes Alarming 'Wish I Was Dead' Tweet, Fans Send Her Positivity

