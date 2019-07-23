CLOSE
New Show Alert! Keyshia Cole Headed Back To BET With Her New Family

Keyshia Cole’s ’11:11 Reset’ Listening Party

Source: Derrick Salters/WENN.com / WENN

Keyshia Cole is planning to bring her talents and her new love life back to the small screen.

The 37-year-old R&B singer just announced on Instagram that she is currently filming a reality tv show with her boyfriend Niko Khale and her baby boy Daniel Gibson Jr. The show is set to premiere on BET, although she doesn’t reveal a specific date.

Keyshia is currently nine months pregnant! Seems reasonable to try to secure another bag right now.

“Had a awesome first week of filming Keyshia Cole is coming back to BET,” she said. “But this time She’s bringing something special! A baby special.”

Keyshia also revealed that her little blessing is coming super soon! She says it’s just 10 days until her due date.

photos
