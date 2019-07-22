CLOSE
lilD
HomeLilDThe Dee List

The #DeeList: Top 5 Questions That Need Answers

0 reads
Leave a comment

5. Why is “abbreviated” such a long word?

Keyword in a dictionary, liberty

Source: Westend61 / Getty

We have abbreviations, mostly because we’re too lazy to spell it out, or we can’t spell it. But who can spell “abbreviated” without autocorrect??

4. Why are APARTments…so close together??

Benidorm Tourism Heats Up, But Industry Continues Tepid Trends With UK Visitors

Source: David Ramos / Getty

Until I stop hearing my neighbors having the sex I wish I was, call them TOGETHERments.

3. Why do people say they’re “crack broke?”

Close Up Of Paper Currency In Pocket

Source: Sebastian Leesch / EyeEm / Getty

All the crackheads I know find a way to get money to get high, so. You might be crack RICH if you apply yourself.

2. What happens if you scare someone half to death, twice?

Scary Halloween Ghost Decoration in a Vineyard

Source: Jamey Coles Photography / Getty

I learned in math class that two halves is a whole. So….they dead…?

1. Why do people ask, “Can I ask you a question?”

Multiple question marks on paper

Source: Gregor Schuster / Getty

You literally JUST asked a question before you had permission, so why are you asking permission to ask a question, when you already asked a question without permission? Just rude.

lild 979 the beat , lild dee list , lild word eye heard , questions that need answers

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close