The #DeeList: Top 5 Questions That Need Answers

5. Why is “abbreviated” such a long word?

We have abbreviations, mostly because we’re too lazy to spell it out, or we can’t spell it. But who can spell “abbreviated” without autocorrect??

4. Why are APARTments…so close together??

Until I stop hearing my neighbors having the sex I wish I was, call them TOGETHERments.

3. Why do people say they’re “crack broke?”

All the crackheads I know find a way to get money to get high, so. You might be crack RICH if you apply yourself.

2. What happens if you scare someone half to death, twice?

I learned in math class that two halves is a whole. So….they dead…?

1. Why do people ask, “Can I ask you a question?”

You literally JUST asked a question before you had permission, so why are you asking permission to ask a question, when you already asked a question without permission? Just rude.

