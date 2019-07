Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Young Dolph may be a lil hot once he comes back to the bat cave and realize one of his bat mobiles has had some minor remodeling. Courtesy of his own rap label mate. Key Glock’s patience meter has began to shrink. Press play to catch the homies priceless reaction.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlow)