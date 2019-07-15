CLOSE
Melyssa Ford Says She Contemplated Suicide After Car Accident

EW And Timbaland Host Pre-Grammy Party - Arrivals

Source: Marsaili McGrath / Getty

Melyssa Ford is still recovering from her life threatening car accident that took a significant toll on her physical and emotional health. The 42-year-old, who suffered a traumatic brain injury and massive concussion, opened up about the difficult recovery process,  including thr nightmares she has.

“It comes back in dreams—the sounds of metal scraping on the pavement, which is one of the most horrible sounds in the world,” she told Essence.

The accident also worsened her depression and led to her contemplating suicide.

“It was the most frightening experience of my entire life because I truly could not see tomorrow. I actively thought about suicide.”

Along with battling depression,  Ford was also dealing with the physical recovery from the accident, which was brutal.

“I had to walk with a walker for about a month. I just could not right myself or stand on my own. Lying down felt like I was being submerged in water. It was this weird sensation of almost dry drowning, which is an awful feeling.”

Ford also suffered a fractured skull and bleeding on her brain. While recovering mentally and physically, Ford found her way back into the gym. She has thankfully had support from her loved ones as well as a psychologist.

“For me, recovery is just getting back into the gym, developing overall strength, improving upon flexibility,” she said. “I also have to do cognitive therapy and memory exercises because my memory is just terrible.”

Willow Smith's shocking but revealing admission that she once used to cut herself shed a light on mental illness and recovery among Black women in Hollywood.

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com

Melyssa Ford Says She Contemplated Suicide After Car Accident

