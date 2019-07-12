Murder Mystery: Adam Sandler & Jennifer Aniston Talk ‘Friends’, Making It Big & More

Not too many people can pull of crude, slapstick comedy quite like Adam Sandler — just add Jennifer Aniston to the mix and you’ve got yourself the perfect comedy flick. Last time the dynamic duo teamed up was back in 2011 with the now cult classic Just Go With It. But the hilarious pair have join forces once again for Murder Mystery.

The Netflix original film tells the story of a New York cop and his wife who go on a European vacation to reinvigorate the spark in their marriage, but end up getting framed and go on the run for the death of an elderly billionaire. And needless to say, the film was clever and funny AF — all one hour and 37 minutes of it.

I caught with Adam and Jennifer and they dished on murder mysteries, Saturday Night Live, and of course, Friends. When asked about his favorite Friends episode, the Happy Madison Productions founder said:

“The one where Rachel spills hot coffee on herself. That was the best one. Come on, do it again!”

As for Jennifer’s favorite SNL skit starring Sandler, she quickly answered:

“Oh I love Opera Man! Love it. It was so good.”

Adam joked, “I use to wear the Opera Man wig, and sing to Jen!”

If you haven’t seen Murder Mystery, then what are you waiting for?

Catch the Kyle Newacheck directed film on Netflix now. Check out the full video above to see what else the stars had to say.

 

Murder Mystery: Adam Sandler & Jennifer Aniston Talk ‘Friends’, Making It Big & More was originally published on globalgrind.com

