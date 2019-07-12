CLOSE
Shordie Shordie Recruits Wiz Khalifa & A Boogie Wit da Hoodie for ‘Bitchuary’ Remix [Video]

New music from Baltimore’s own Shordie Shordie is here just in time for the weekend.

Warner Records’ newest signee secured features from both Wiz Khalifa and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie for a remix to his Captain Hook fan favorite “Bitchuary.”

The fellas trade bars on the ‘playettes’ in the game. According to Rap Genius, Shordie Shordie crafted the word ‘Bitchuary’ from obituary, meaning if the lady he likes, likes to look around, she’s dead to him. Harsh.

Press play below to hear the full track.

