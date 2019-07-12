Video Surfaces Of The Moment Former Black Trump Staffer Claims She Was Sexually Harassed By Trump

Alva Johnson is a Black former aide for the 2016 Donald Trump election campaign. She filed a lawsuit against him in February, accusing Trump of sexual harassment and underpaying women. Now, a video has surfaced of the alleged sexual harassment.

Johnson’s lawsuit claimed Trump kissed her without consent Back in February, she said on MSNBC that she “felt reduced to just another object” of Trump’s “unwanted sexual attention” and advances.

“I was just kinda frozen. I didn’t know how to process it,” she explained to Chris Hayes at the time. “I knew it was inappropriate because I worked in human resources. So I knew that it was completely inappropriate,” Johnson continued. “It was gross and creepy. Like I could sometimes still see those lips.”

Now a video of the “kiss” has been released, see below:

Trump’s team has denied all allegations.

If you were wondering why Johnson even joined the campaign of a sexist, racist and accused sexual predator, her logic was that she “thought Trump’s business acumen would help poor Black residents in her home state. She said she was feeling disillusioned by President Barack Obama, for whom she voted in 2008 and 2012.”

However, in May 2017, nearly a year after she claimed she was assaulted by Trump, Johnson had flattering words to say about him during a radio interview in Alabama.

“He is more incredible in person than I think you would even think as you see him on TV… He’s just the nicest guy,” she said at the time. “He treats everyone as if they are a part of his family.”

She allegedly was expecting to be given a job as “second-in-command” at the U.S. Embassy in Lisbon.

Her lawyer explained this quote by saying she was locked into a nondisclosure agreement at the time and was “saying what she thought Trump and his supporters wanted.”

According to VICE, Johnson’s lawyer claims the video “corroborates exactly what Alva says.” Trump lawyer argues, “In watching the Video, the only conclusion a reasonable person could reach is that the exchange was an innocent moment between a dedicated campaign staffer and the candidate for whom she was working.”

Oh, Omarosa Manigault Newman has also joined the lawsuit. After 15 years of working for Donald Trump, defending his racism and telling America to “bow down,” the scorned former White House staffer has now claimed she wasn’t paid fairly.

