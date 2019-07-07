T.I. Joins Task Force That Aims To Reimagine Atlanta City Jail

Atlanta-bred rapper T.I. has been a fierce advocate for criminal justice reform and he is taking his involvement in the movement to another level. According to WSB-TV, T.I.—whose real name is Clifford Harris—has joined Atlanta’s city jail task force to change the way the Atlanta City Detention Center is utilized.

The task force—which is being spearheaded by Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms—is comprised of 25 elected officials, activists, and thought-leaders within the criminal justice reform space. They will gather to determine the best way to use the Atlanta City Detention Center where individuals are currently being held for minor offenses. According to a statement released by the task force, Mayor Bottoms wants to transform the facility into a space that can be used for wellness, the reduction of recidivism, and a support center for individuals who are impacted by mass incarceration.

“There is a much better use for this facility,” said Mayor Bottoms as she signed legislation to have the jail closed in May. “My dream for this jail, for this physical facility, is that it becomes a center of equity. I see this as a place that we will have access to childcare, GED training, vocational training, also perhaps some type of housing in this place, workspace.”

She believes that reimagining the jail will be an impactful step towards getting ahead of crime in the city. Facilities like the one being proposed by the mayor and the task force are needed. According to Patch, Georgia is the No. 1 state in the country when it comes to the number of people who are under supervision. This includes individuals who are in prison or jail or who are on parole or probation.

Harris has been dedicated to bettering Atlanta. In April the rapper—who was awarded by the Georgia Senate for his philanthropic efforts—teamed up with the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church to bail out nonviolent offenders so they could be reunited with their families for Easter.

