CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

John Legend, Issa Rae And Others Support Crowdfunding Campaign To Restore Nina Simone’s Childhood Home

“Preserving places like the Nina Simone childhood home will help keep her powerful story alive,” said John Legend.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Over a year ago the National Trust for Historic Preservation declared late legendary songstress Nina Simone’s childhood home a national treasure. Individuals in the entertainment industry have joined forces to support a campaign that would make the restoration and preservation of the North Carolina-based house a reality.

The crowdfunding campaign—which launched on July 1—is being run on IndieGoGo. Through the campaign, supporters can purchase shirts, postcards, pins and other Nina Simone-inspired items designed by Black artist Dare Coulter. They can also purchase items donated by Issa Rae, Talib Kweli, and Mahershala Ali. Singer John Legend has been instrumental in spreading awareness about the revitalization of Simone’s home. “Spaces devoted to the history and legacy of people of color, especially women of color, are far too few in America today,” he said in a statement. “Preserving places like the Nina Simone childhood home will help keep her powerful story alive. This campaign pays tribute to Nina Simone’s unapologetic pursuit of musical, personal, and political freedom and I am proud to be a part of it.”

The singer’s childhood home has been vacant for years. It was on the verge of being demolished until New York artists joined forces to purchase the home in 2017. The National Trust for Historic Preservation is developing a renovation plan through its African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund.

The organization has been working towards ensuring that historic Black sites that are embedded in the fabric of American history are preserved. Other preservation projects that are being worked on through the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund include the restoration of playwright August Wilson’s Pittsburgh home and a house in Long Island that belonged to John and Alice Coltrane. “The projects celebrate iconic figures, instill community pride, and also provide the opportunity to educate about them and their achievements for generations to come,” said Linda Wilson, Executive Director, Fund II Foundation.

SEE ALSO:

Nina Simone To Be Honored By The National Trust for Historic Preservation

National Trust’s Youth Program To Preserve Black Historic Landmarks

Starbucks Introduces New Line Of Iced Beverages

Twitter Finds Sweet Irony In Cops Complaining Arizona Starbucks Asked Them To Leave

25 photos Launch gallery

Twitter Finds Sweet Irony In Cops Complaining Arizona Starbucks Asked Them To Leave

Continue reading Twitter Finds Sweet Irony In Cops Complaining Arizona Starbucks Asked Them To Leave

Twitter Finds Sweet Irony In Cops Complaining Arizona Starbucks Asked Them To Leave

It looks like the mandated diversity training for all Starbucks employees last year was paying off in some unexpected ways. That is, depending on who you ask. https://twitter.com/robbystarbuck/status/1147537318653452288 A police union in Arizona certainly begged to differ when it complained loudly on Twitter about some of its officers who were asked to leave a Starbucks they were in on the Fourth of July. The Tempe Officer Association said it didn't "appreciate" the gesture, claiming that some of the officers who were in that location in Tempe were veterans. https://twitter.com/ToaAz/status/1147241397470187520 But according to the local ABC affiliate, the group of six officers was making customers nervous. One reportedly told this to a barista, who then asked the cops to leave. They complied but still apparently felt some type of a way enough to complain to their union. "We know this is not a national policy at Starbucks Corporate and we look forward to working collaboratively with them on this important dialogue," the Tempe Police union said as part of its statement. However, chances are that this union didn't have much of anything to say when police arrested two Black men were waiting in a Philadelphia Starbucks last year. In that instance, a barista notified police because the two Black men were sitting down and hadn't bought anything. Like this time around, the entire ugly episode prompted calls for a boycott before the coffee chain ultimately responded by closing all of its shops for a day of anti-bias training. On Thursday, it appeared that training was heeded by at least one barista, who clearly ascribes to the famous adage that the customer is always right. That barista's decision-making process could have also been informed by the nearby Phoenix Police Department's involvement in threatening to kill an unarmed Black family, including two young children and a pregnant woman, in a confrontation recorded on a video that went viral. The video shined a light on allegedly years of unchecked and rampant police abusing and violating the civil rights of citizens, especially Black ones. Given those recent events and the close proximity of Tempe to Phoenix, which is just a 17-minute drive away, it was completely understandable why the presence of police inside a Starbucks could have made one or more customers uncomfortably nervous. There was plenty of irony in comparing the two incidents at Starbucks, which, unlike last time, was on the receiving end of support and compassion from Twitter users who posted what seemed like a neverending string of tweets mocking the Tempe Officers Union nursing its hurt feelings. Scroll down to see some of the top responses.

John Legend, Issa Rae And Others Support Crowdfunding Campaign To Restore Nina Simone’s Childhood Home was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Attorney For White Man Who Killed Elijah El-Amin…
 6 hours ago
07.08.19
T.I. Joins Task Force That Aims To Reimagine…
 1 day ago
07.08.19
Disney Channel Star Cameron Boyce Dead At 20
 1 day ago
07.08.19
John Legend, Issa Rae And Others Support Crowdfunding…
 2 days ago
07.08.19
Fly Chick Friday Featuring Dana Chanel
 3 days ago
07.05.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Recap: We’ve Never Seen Yung Joc This…
 7 days ago
07.02.19
15 Year Old Atlanta Native Cori ‘Coco’ Gauff…
 7 days ago
07.02.19
The Gang Is Back With A Slight Twist…
 7 days ago
07.02.19
Man Sues Hardee’s For Not Giving Him Enough…
 1 week ago
07.02.19
Samuel L Jackson And Jake Gyllenhaal REFUSE To…
 1 week ago
07.02.19
Megan Thee Stallion Addresses Resurfaced Homophobic Tweets
 1 week ago
07.02.19
Softball Player Hosts Summer Program For Youth In…
 1 week ago
07.01.19
13-Year-Old Bakery Owner Michael Platt Uses His Business…
 1 week ago
07.01.19
Black Entrepreneurs Raise $8 Million For Barbershop-Focused App
 1 week ago
07.01.19
Sonny Digital And Quez Talk Black Goat 2,…
 1 week ago
07.01.19
Ricco Barrino Opens Up About His Son Being…
 1 week ago
07.01.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close