Cori ‘Coco’ Gauff had no idea when she qualified for Wimbledon that she would be facing off with tennis titan Venus Williams. But the 15 year old Atlanta native took the wold be surprise when she beat Venus in s in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4, to move on to the next round. Coco is the youngest player to advance in Wimbledon history.

He path to glory will only get harder as the competition will get even harder. For now congrats Coco!

15 Year Old Atlanta Native Cori ‘Coco’ Gauff Beats Venus Williams At Wimbledon was originally published on hotspotatl.com

